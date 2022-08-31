The Interact Club of Bhavan Vidyalaya organised its Installation ceremony for the new office-bearers. Vinod Kapoor, president, Chandigarh Rotary Club, was the guest of honour. The other guests included RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan; Madhukar Malhotra, secretary, Bhavan Chandigarh Kendra; Principal (New Chandigarh branch) Inderpreet Kaur, Principal (junior school) Soma Mukhopadhay and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal.

Gurukul Global club signs MoU

Agus Indra Udayana founder Ashram Gandhi Puri and the Peace Club of Gurukul Global School, facilitated by Yuvsatta, signed a five-year MoU for greater exchange of students and staff to further strengthen the age-old India-Indonesian bonds and friendship. Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner; Madhvi Kataria, Special Secretary, Higher Education and Languages, Punjab Government; and others attended the event.