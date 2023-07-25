Installation ceremony of Rotary Club Silver City

Mohali, July 24
The Rotary Club Silver City held an impressive installation ceremony of its board today. Sarab Marwah took over as new president of the club during the ceremony. She is the first women president of the club.
The newly elected president said this year, the club would focus on basic education, adult literacy, community development, environmental and health hazards, conflict amongst adolescents and maternal and child healthcare.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips
Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states