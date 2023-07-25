Installation ceremony of Rotary Club Silver City

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 24

The Rotary Club Silver City held an impressive installation ceremony of its board today. Sarab Marwah took over as new president of the club during the ceremony. She is the first women president of the club.

The newly elected president said this year, the club would focus on basic education, adult literacy, community development, environmental and health hazards, conflict amongst adolescents and maternal and child healthcare.

