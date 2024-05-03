Institute of Fashion Technology

Ishdeep Singh and Palak Batra claimed the top three positions during a research poster presentation of the MSc Fashion and Lifestyle Technology students of the institute. The event showcased a diverse range of topics, including the integration of traditional Phulkari embroidery in Burkhas, advanced subtraction cutting methods in clothing design and the application of 3D printing in garment creation, among others.

DAV College, Chandigarh

Over 250 students received rolls of honour at the annual prize distribution function of the college. Principal Rita Jain, FNASc, VC, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad Prof SK Tomar and Special DGP of Punjab State Human Rights Commission Prabodh Kumar awarded the winners.

Desh Bhagat University

The university received the International Excellence Awards for Digital Education, Technology, and Innovative Practices. Chancellor Dr Zora Singh and Pro-Chancellor Dr Tajinder Kaur received the award during a function held in Mumbai organised by the World Business Review Corporation.

