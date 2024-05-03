Institute of Fashion Technology

Ishdeep Singh and Palak Batra claimed the top three positions during a research poster presentation of the MSc Fashion and Lifestyle Technology students of the institute. The event showcased a diverse range of topics, including the integration of traditional Phulkari embroidery in Burkhas, advanced subtraction cutting methods in clothing design and the application of 3D printing in garment creation, among others.
DAV College, Chandigarh
Over 250 students received rolls of honour at the annual prize distribution function of the college. Principal Rita Jain, FNASc, VC, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad Prof SK Tomar and Special DGP of Punjab State Human Rights Commission Prabodh Kumar awarded the winners.
Desh Bhagat University
The university received the International Excellence Awards for Digital Education, Technology, and Innovative Practices. Chancellor Dr Zora Singh and Pro-Chancellor Dr Tajinder Kaur received the award during a function held in Mumbai organised by the World Business Review Corporation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to fight Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground