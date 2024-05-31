Institute told to grant HPCA to gazetted employees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Director at the PGI to grant hospital patient care allowance (HPCA) to all Gazetted Section employees. The bench passed the order on an application filed by the PGI Employees Union.

The union said the CAT, in its order of July 10, 2013, directed the PGI to grant HPCA to employees who approached the Tribunal. The PGI implemented the direction through an order of February 3, 2020, and the sanction has been granted; however, it is restricted in favour of petitioners only, ie the class of employees represented by the PGI Medical Technologists Association before the CAT.

The union said that they had given representations to Director, PGI and requested the grant of a hospital patient care allowance to ll Gazetted Section employees from April 20, 1998, to June 30, 2017, but to no avail.

After hearing the arguments, the bench quashed the order of February 3, 2020. Suresh Kumar Batra, a member (J) of the Tribunal, said the action of the respondents restricting the benefit of the decision of July 10, 2013 to the applicants and denying the benefits to similarly circumstanced employees

is illegal.

