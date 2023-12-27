Instructions for playways

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 26

The administration today stated according to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), it is mandatory to follow their instructions to run a private playway school for children aged from three to six.

"If someone is willing to open a private playway, the instructions of the NCPCR must be followed. This document can be obtained from the office of the District Programme Officer at the District Administrative Complex," a press release said.

