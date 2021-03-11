Insulation unit gutted at Dera Bassi village

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, May 3

Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in a fire at a factory in Kurawala village on the Barwala road this morning.

The fire broke out at Dignus Infra Private Limited, which manufactured insulation sheets and puff panels. No casualty was reported. Three fire engines controlled the blaze in about an hour.

The owner of the factory, Satpal Dagar, said he got a call in the morning about the fire and rushed to the spot. The goods manufactured here are supplied to the Army and cold storage firms in Jammu and Kashmir. Finished goods worth lakhs were burnt to ashes, he added.

Dera Bassi fire officer Baljit Singh said according to the preliminary investigation, the fire might be caused by a short-circuit. However, the exact cause of the fire would be known later.

Dera Bassi SHO Kulveer Singh said after receiving information, the police reached the spot and started investigation.