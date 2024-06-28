Chandigarh: Integrated command centre gets third position in IMAF 2.0

Chandigarh, June 27
The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Chandigarh, got third position in ICCC Maturity Assessment Framework (IMAF) 2.0 among all smart cities. It topped in cyber security category. This recognition came after an on-ground audit by the Quality Council of India (QCI).
The award was presented by Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, during Smart Cities CEOs Conference on Data and Technology held today at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.
The goal of the IMAF 2.0 is to help cities understand their strengths and areas for growth, fostering innovation and excellence in smart city governance.
Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer of Chandigarh Smart City Limited, expressed pride in saying that the ICCC of Chandigarh Smart City had secured the top position in the Cyber Security Pillar. Among the 10 pillars of the IMAF 2.0, Chandigarh ranks within the top 10 in 6 pillars.
