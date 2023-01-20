Integrated command centre to charge depts for using services

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 19

To make the Rs 295-crore Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) self-reliant, the Chandigarh Smart City Limited is going to fix service charges for different departments, among other initiatives.

Chandigarh will become the first smart city to have chalked out a plan to make its ICCC self-sustaining.

Termed “brain of city”, the ICCC supports digital applications and ensures seamless steady state operations, city management, surveillance, emergency response mechanisms and real-time tracking of services and vital city metrics throughout the city and in government departments.

To being with, rates will be fixed for different wings/departments for using the ICCC services. Also, data analysis charges will be listed if any private or government agency seeks any of sort of data. It will also offer consultancy services.

Under ICCC’s optical-fibre cable network, the Smart City is going to give space to private agencies to lay cables along government ones by reserving a few lines for private firms in pits dug by the authority. Further, to monetise infrastructure, it is going to rent out space adjoining the ICCC building.

“The plan will be presented in the upcoming national conference to be held this month in Goa. We have created this infrastructure for the city, so we need to make it self-reliant,” says Anindita Mitra, CEO, Smart City.

The ICCC has a collaborative framework where input from different functional departments of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders such as transport, water, fire, police, etc. are being assimilated and analysed on a single platform; consequently, resulting in aggregated city-level information.

Further, this aggregated city-level information can be converted to actionable intelligence, which would be propagated to relevant stakeholders and citizens.

The cost of the project includes construction of ICCC complex, including buildings for the ICCC, supervisory control and data acquisition system of all utility services and a police command centre.