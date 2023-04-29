Intellectual Property Day observed

The Department of Statistics at Panjab University celebrated World Intellectual Property Day on the theme of 'Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity. MSc students and research scholars of the department organised various events like live presentation and speeches. Research scholar Punit Kalra gave presentations and MSc students delivered speech on the theme of the day.

Value-added course concludes

A five-day value-added course on the theme, 'Research and Publication Ethics', organised by the Department of Public Administration and sponsored by RUSA 2.0 concluded on Friday. The course saw 25 participants from disciplines like public administration, political science and Department-cum-Centre for Women's Studies & Development.

Annual fest begins at CU

The annual two-day youth festival of Chandigarh University, ‘CU Fest-2023’, commenced on Friday at the Gharuan campus. Prof Devinder Singh, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university, inaugurated the fest. The opening day saw competitions, including dance, singing, on-the-spot painting and collage making, cartooning, etc.

School students visit PEC

The Career Development and Guidance Centre at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, hosted its annual Open House-2023 for students of Class IX and X from 10 tricity schools. The event aimed at providing them an opportunity to get a first-hand experience through a guided tour to different departments and get familiar with state-of-the-art facilities on the campus. Over 300 students and academicians attended the event.