Intense heat: Chandigarh schools asked to close before noon from Monday

Chandigarh, May 19
Owing to a sudden rise in temperature, the Directorate of School Education, UT Administration, has changed the timings of all government and private schools in Chandigarh.
“The prevailing intense heat wave in the region may pose a risk to the health of the school-going students. Therefore, the schools will close no later than noon, from May 20, till further orders,” read an order issued by the DPI, Schools.
It said, “The schools may consider an early start (not before 7 am) and as far as reasonably possible, ensure that bus routes are planned in such a way that students reach home in the shortest possible time.”
Guidelines regarding 'precautions' are also issued for the schools to combat the ill-effects of the heat wave. The schools have been asked to make their own SOPs, regarding morning assembly or special programmes in schools, restriction on sports/other outdoor activities to avoid direct exposure to the sunlight and others. Schools are asked to ensure functional fans and proper ventilation in all the classrooms.
“Schools will ring ‘water bells’ thrice during school hours, indicating students and teachers to drink water. The ‘water bell’ will be rung at 8.30 am, 10 am and 11 am daily. This bell will serve as a reminder for children and teachers to drink water to remain hydrated. Sachets of ORS solution, or salt and sugar solution to treat mild heat-stroke should be readily available in the schools. Teaching and non-teaching staff should be trained to provide first aid to students in case of mild heat-stroke,” the notice said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court
'Assault could have been fatal’, say police in its remand ap...
Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP
There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi police
'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal
'Party leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they ...
Arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case
NDA’s Hassan Lok Sabha candidate is at large
Pune luxury car accident: Father of teen, bar that served him liquor to be booked, say police
2 people were killed when the speeding luxury car hit their ...