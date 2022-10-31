Inter-College Championships: Sector 26 college emerge hockey champs

Chandigarh, October 30
Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, won the Panjab University Inter-College Hockey Championship for Women, which concluded here today. MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, claimed the second position and the Panjab University Campus team finished third.
SGGS College bag kho-kho title
Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, won the Panjab University Inter-College Kho-Kho Tournament for Men on the Panjab University campus. GGDSD College, Sector 32, finished second and GTB National College, Dakha, claimed the third position.
Ludhiana college eves win football meet
GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, Ludhiana, won the Panjab University Inter-College Football Championship for Women. The championship was held at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11. MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, claimed the second position and Guru Nanak College, Muktsar, finished third.
