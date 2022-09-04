Inter-college events to begin in October

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 3

Tired of waiting for the sports calendar of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the Directorate of Sports, Panjab University, has released a tentative annual calendar for conducting inter-college championships.

As per the tentative annual calendar, this year inter-college season will start with boxing (men and women), chess (men and women), marathon (men and women), road cycling (men and women), football (men and women), circle kabaddi (men and women), cricket (men and women) and gatka (men and women) competitions in the first week of October.

It will be followed events such as badminton (men and women), baseball (men and women), basketball (men and women), bridge (men and women), canoeing & kayaking (men and women), swimming (men and women), water polo (men) and diving (men and women) events, archery (men and women), cross-country races (men and women), cycling track (men and women), artistic gymnastics (men and women), rhythmic gymnastics (women), rope mallakhamb (women) and mallakhamb (men), which is subject to the approval by the Panjab University Sports Committee (PUSC), handball (men and women), hockey (men and women), judo (men and women), kabaddi (men and women), kho-kho (men and women), roller sports (men and women), rowing (men and women), rugby (men and women), squash racquets (men and women), table tennis (men and women), tennis (men and women), volleyball (men and women) and yoga (men and women) in the same month.

In November, the department is scheduled to host athletics events (men and women), fencing (men and women), karate (men and women), shooting (men and women) and soft tennis (men and women). In December, inter–college event for wrestling freestyle (women) has been listed, while in January 2023, the department is likely to hold golf (men and women), netball (women), pencak silat ((men and women), sepak takraw (men and women), taekwondo (men and women), wrestling freestyle and Greco Roman (men), weightlifting (men and women) and wushu (men and women) competitions.

The venues for all these events, including North Zone Inter-University Championships and All-India Inter-University Championships, will be told later. Meanwhile, the inter-college events of B-Division, C-Division (men and women) and BEd college categories are expected to start from the second week of November.

PG classes starting from Sept 30

The Directorate of Sports had released its annual sports calendar in August last year and tournaments started in October. This year, postgraduate classes are starting from September 30 and the first inter-college tournament is scheduled to be held in the first week of October.