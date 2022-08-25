Inter-District Tourney: Mohali log one-run victory over Jalandhar, enter final

Chandigarh, August 24
Mohali skipper Aryan Bhatia scored a brilliant half century to help Mohali log a marginal one-run win over Jalandhar and sail into the Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Tournament final, today.
The match was reduced to 43 overs due to wet outfield at PAP Ground, Jalandhar.
Batting first, Mohali scored 189/8 in 43 overs. Bhatia scored an unbeaten 55 off 73 balls, studded with two boundaries and two sixes. He was ably supported by Jovanpreet Singh (37 off 73 balls, with two boundaries). Kartik Chadha claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Krish Bhagat, Akashjit Singh and Shiven Rakhija took one wicket each.
In reply, Jalandhar scored 188/6 in 43 overs. Krish Bhagat posted 57 off 76 balls, studded with two boundaries and two sixes, while Jagvinder Singh scored unbeaten 43 off 51 balls, with three boundaries. Himanshu Mashi (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers, while Kanwarvir Singh, Gurinder Singh and Aryman Singh took one wicket each.
Patiala win by VJD method
Patiala registered an 84-run win (VJD method) over Bathinda to qualify for the final. Batting first, hosts Patiala scored 228/8 in 50 overs. Emanjot Singh scored unbeaten 43 runs, while Vihaan Malhotra contributed 32 runs. Jaskirat Singh (31) and Damanpreet Singh (36) were the two other main scorers for the side. Abir Kohli, Jatin Majoka and Anmol Singh Brar took two wickets each, while Arman Thakur claimed one for the bowling side. The start of second innings was interrupted due to rain. The remaining match was curtailed and the target was revised to 190 runs in 37 overs. In reply, Bathinda was bundled out for 105 runs. Taripat Singh (34) was the lone highest run getter for Bathinda. Emanjot Singh picked 6/33, while Jashanpreet and Damanpreet took one wicket each. The final between Mohali and Patiala will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, PCA Mullanpur, on August 26.
