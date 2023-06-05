 Inter-District U-19 Cricket Meet: Ludhiana gain first innings lead, claim 3 points against Mohali : The Tribune India

Inter-District U-19 Cricket Meet: Ludhiana gain first innings lead, claim 3 points against Mohali

Inter-District U-19 Cricket Meet: Ludhiana gain first innings lead, claim 3 points against Mohali

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 4

Ludhiana claimed three points from a draw against Mohali on the basis of the first innings lead during the Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy.

Batting first, Ludhiana posted 316/9, while Mohali scored 217 runs before getting all out in 72 overs at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here. Ludhiana opened their innings with Karan Veer Rana and Jaiveer Singh Juneja. However, they failed to get a desired start as the latter was back to pavilion after scoring 21 off 29 balls, with four boundaries. Thereafter, Rana was joined by Bharat Madhok and the duo raised a 117-run partnership for the second wicket. Himanshu Mashi accounted for Rana for 73 off 146 balls, with 10 boundaries, to reduce the side to 163/2. Madhok then held the baton along with Shabd Tangri to take the team’s total to 193. Madhok was playing at 77 off 171 balls, with 11 boundaries, when he was stumped by Vishavjeet off Noorpreet Singh.

Mohali’s Aryamann Singh took the opportunity and trapped Savinay Kakkar (26 off 54 balls, with three boundaries) and Armaan Walia to reduce the side to 238/5. The misery continued for the visitors as they lost two more wickets - Lakshaydeep Singh (9) and Sarthak Tyagi (4). However, Shivam Verma and Tangri helped the side to achieve a respectable total. Tyagi scored 53 off 82 balls, with five boundaries, and Verma posted 33 off 38 balls, studded with two boundaries and one six. Mashi accounted for Tyagi, while Verma remained unbeaten for the side. Aryamann claimed three wickets for the bowling side, while Mashi accounted 2/81. Noorpreet also got 1/10 in his three over spell.

In reply, Mohali lads were bundled out for 217 runs. Opener Sourish Sanwal (15) was the first one to fall prey to Verma. Thereafter, Kabir Singh Shergill and Rizu Shrivastwa tried to revive the innings, but couldn’t do much. Shergill posted 64 off 130 balls, with eight boundaries, whereas Shrivastwa added 20 off 28 balls, with three boundaries. Bikramjeet Singh scored 39 off 75 balls, with two boundaries and two sixes, to remain the other notable scorer for the side.

Later in the innings, Mashi (24) and Vishavjeet (17) contributed their share in the chase. Kakkar remained the pick of the bowlers as he accounted 4/32, while Tangri claimed 2/42 for the bowling side. Adhiraj Singh Mangat, Verma and Anmoljeet claimed one wicket each.

In other matches, Ferozepur claimed first innings lead over Faridkot, Muktsar claimed three points against Fazilka, Hoshiarpur lads also claimed first innings lead over Jalandhar, Gurdaspur defeated Nawanshahr by nine wickets and Moga recorded a 10-wicket win over Fatehgarh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin father-son duo arrested for assaulting, exploiting teenage girls in Canada

3
Nation

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind 'criminal' act identified

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Opposition leaders, calls them 'ek thaali ke chhatte battee'; Sidhu retorts

5
Nation

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

6
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

7
Entertainment

Big-screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; PM Modi pays tributes

8
Amritsar

Addict injects himself with drug in public in Hoshiarpur, faints; video goes viral

9
Nation

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

10
Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

Tampering likely with electronic interlocking system: Offici...

‘Driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi’s barb at PM Modi in US

‘Driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi’s barb at PM Modi in US

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

No survivors were found at the crash site, Virginia state po...

187 bodies not identified yet; toll revised to 275

187 bodies not identified yet; toll revised to 275

Ex-CJ Lamba to head Manipur probe panel; lift blockades, says Shah

Ex-CJ Lamba to head Manipur probe panel; lift blockades, says Shah


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP

Philanthropist’s profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Fourth case against gang of 5 for human smuggling

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Dog electrocuted by livewire in fence, house occupant booked

2 Himachal-based drug suppliers among 3 held

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

Bihar woman found dead in Delhi's Narela

Human chain to save Yamuna from pollution

591 stubble-burning cases in district so far

591 stubble-burning cases in district so far

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected