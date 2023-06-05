Inter-District U-19 Cricket Meet: Ludhiana gain first innings lead, claim 3 points against Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 4

Ludhiana claimed three points from a draw against Mohali on the basis of the first innings lead during the Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy.

Batting first, Ludhiana posted 316/9, while Mohali scored 217 runs before getting all out in 72 overs at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here. Ludhiana opened their innings with Karan Veer Rana and Jaiveer Singh Juneja. However, they failed to get a desired start as the latter was back to pavilion after scoring 21 off 29 balls, with four boundaries. Thereafter, Rana was joined by Bharat Madhok and the duo raised a 117-run partnership for the second wicket. Himanshu Mashi accounted for Rana for 73 off 146 balls, with 10 boundaries, to reduce the side to 163/2. Madhok then held the baton along with Shabd Tangri to take the team’s total to 193. Madhok was playing at 77 off 171 balls, with 11 boundaries, when he was stumped by Vishavjeet off Noorpreet Singh.

Mohali’s Aryamann Singh took the opportunity and trapped Savinay Kakkar (26 off 54 balls, with three boundaries) and Armaan Walia to reduce the side to 238/5. The misery continued for the visitors as they lost two more wickets - Lakshaydeep Singh (9) and Sarthak Tyagi (4). However, Shivam Verma and Tangri helped the side to achieve a respectable total. Tyagi scored 53 off 82 balls, with five boundaries, and Verma posted 33 off 38 balls, studded with two boundaries and one six. Mashi accounted for Tyagi, while Verma remained unbeaten for the side. Aryamann claimed three wickets for the bowling side, while Mashi accounted 2/81. Noorpreet also got 1/10 in his three over spell.

In reply, Mohali lads were bundled out for 217 runs. Opener Sourish Sanwal (15) was the first one to fall prey to Verma. Thereafter, Kabir Singh Shergill and Rizu Shrivastwa tried to revive the innings, but couldn’t do much. Shergill posted 64 off 130 balls, with eight boundaries, whereas Shrivastwa added 20 off 28 balls, with three boundaries. Bikramjeet Singh scored 39 off 75 balls, with two boundaries and two sixes, to remain the other notable scorer for the side.

Later in the innings, Mashi (24) and Vishavjeet (17) contributed their share in the chase. Kakkar remained the pick of the bowlers as he accounted 4/32, while Tangri claimed 2/42 for the bowling side. Adhiraj Singh Mangat, Verma and Anmoljeet claimed one wicket each.

In other matches, Ferozepur claimed first innings lead over Faridkot, Muktsar claimed three points against Fazilka, Hoshiarpur lads also claimed first innings lead over Jalandhar, Gurdaspur defeated Nawanshahr by nine wickets and Moga recorded a 10-wicket win over Fatehgarh.