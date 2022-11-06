Inter-school contest on societal benefits of UAVs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

Twenty-four teams participated in an inter-school competition on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for societal benefits was organised by the Chandigarh branch of the Aeronautical Society of India.

The students highlighted the role of UAVs in project execution plan, firefighting, education in villages, evacuation during disaster management, agriculture and crime prevention. Futuristic ideas like nuclear-powered drones and invisible drones were also presented.

The teams from Ashiana Public School, Sector 46, Shivalik Public School, Mohali, and Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, were declared winners of the contest and awarded cash prizes of Rs 5,000 each.

The presentations were judged by experts from the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Air Force, the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation and the Punjab Engineering College.