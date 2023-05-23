Inter-school Techfest 2023 organised

St Soldier School, Mohali

St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, organised Inter-school Techfest 2023 encompassing technothon and robothon. Around 150 students registered themselves for both events enthusiastically. Numerous riveting competitions were conducted during these illustrious events. Students participated in a logo design competition on the topic 'Millets: The Miracle Food for the Future', poster-making on the theme 'Millets for Health', comic script on the topic 'Anna Devo Bhava'.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Suhani Sharma, a student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, secured the first rank in Class VIII (North Zone) during the two-day national camp of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan, India's largest science talent search examination. The camp, held on May 20 and 21, was organised by the Department of Science and Technology and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Government of India. It was held at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram. Suhani received a merit certificate, a shield, cash prize of Rs 5,000, along with a week-long Srijan Bhaskara internship opportunity in Chennai with a leading science research institute. Besides this, Bhavesh Mahajan bagged the third zonal position for Class VII.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

'The School Cabinet Investiture Ceremony 2023' was organised at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh. The ceremony commenced with enunciation of an auspicious verse from the Bible, followed by a welcome speech. The school cabinet was felicitated with pinning of badges and presentation of sash by the founders and directors of the school. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh passed on the lighted lamp to the Head Girl of the session 2023-24, Aashirya Bansal. The school flag was passed to the Head Boy of the session 2023-24, Jonathan James Lazrus.

DAV Public School, Chandigarh

DAV Public School, Sector 39 D, Chandigarh, had a splash pool activity on the school premises. Yellow Day, a delightful bee-themed craft session was also organised, where students created vibrant bees using paper and colours. They showed their creativity and had a good time. To beat the summer heat, a refreshing lemonade activity was also organised for the kindergarten classes.

Govt Middle School, Mani Majra

To mark the World No Tobacco Day, various activities were organised at Government Middle School, Pocket No. 6, NAC, Mani Majra, Chandigarh. The day started with a mass pledge by the teachers and students in the morning assembly. A slogan-writing competition on the topic "Say no to tobacco" was held. As many as 42 students participated in the anti-tobacco campaign and march from the school campus to the NAC Mani Majra market area to raise awareness about the devastating effects of tobacco usage.

New India School, Panchkula

A Kathak dance programme was held at New India Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, Panchkula. The programme commenced with a beautiful dance performance by Mansi Saxena as Panchakshra that was dedicated to Lord Shiva. A duet was performed by Swati and Nitesh. Simone and Prabhsimar also performed on the occasion.

Blue Bird School, Panchkula

Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula organised an in-house dental check-up camp for the students. A team led Dr Rachit Aggarwal (MDS) examined the oral hygiene of the students. A complimentary oral kit comprising a toothbrush and toothpaste was distributed among the students and teachers.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a yoga competition for Classes VI to X. Talent, confidence, strength and flexibility was displayed by the performers. The competition endeavoured to provide a platform to the students to exercise their yoga skills.