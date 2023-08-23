Inter-School Tournaments: GMHS-36 boys get better of GMSSS-10 in U-14 football

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 36, logged a 4-0 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 10, in the boys’ U-14 inter-school football tournament being played at the GMSSS, Sector 37.

Tnea Ningombram netted the first goal in the first minute of the match, while Yash doubled the lead in the third minute. Maheshran netted two back-to-back goals—in the 15th minute and 19th minute—to seal an easy win for the side.

Shivam scored a hat-trick as the GMSSSS, Sector 22, logged a 5-0 victory over The British School, Sector 44. Shivam netted the opening goal in the fifth minute, followed by two more goals in the 15th minute and 25th minute, while Anurag (30th minute) and Rohan (35th minute) netted a goal each to complete the tally for the Sector 22 team.

Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, defeated Government High School, Sector 29, 4-0. Harman (sixth and 19th minute), Raghav (27th minute) and Vivaan (33rd minute) scored for the side.

Sec 26 school win badminton meet

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School (SGGSCPS), Sector 26, won the boys’ U-14 inter-school badminton tournament. The Sector 26 team recorded a 2-1 win over St Anne’s School, Sector 32, in the final. Vivek High School, Sector 38, claimed the third position by logging an identical 2-1 win over Sr Aurbindo School, Sector 27.

In the girls’ U-14 category, KBDAV, Sector 7, team scored a 2-0 win over SGGSPS, Sector 35. In other matches, Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, defeated Ashiana Public School, Sector 46; St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, overpowered Vivek High School; Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45, outplayed Gurukul Global, Mani Majra; Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, routed Delhi Public School, Sector 40; Ankur Public School, Sector 14, outplayed Chitkara International School, Sector 25; AKSIPIS, Sector 41, got the better of Tender Heart School, Sector 33, and the SGGSCPS team defeated Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, by identical scores of 2-0 each.

St John’s in cricket final

St John’s School, Sector 26, will face St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, in the final of the boys’ U-14 inter-school cricket tournament. In the semifinals, played today, the Sector 26 team defeated Vivek High School by seven wickets, and the Sector 44 team ousted Kundan International School, Sector 44, by 39 runs.

