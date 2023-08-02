Inter-school tournaments in 5 phases, to begin from August 10

Chandigarh, August 1
The inter-school competitions will be organised in five different phases starting from August 10 as per the annual sports calendar of UT Education Department.
In the first phase, the organisers will conduct competitions for basketball (boys & girls U-14), badminton (U-14), chess (U-14), cricket (boys U-14), fencing (U-14), football (U-14), gymnastics artistic (U-14 & U-17) and rhythmic (U-14 & girls U-17) and table tennis (U-14), starting from August 10.
In the second phase, the department will conduct events of shooting (U-14, U-17 & U-19), baseball (U-14, U-17 & U-19), chess (U-17 & U-19), cricket (U-17), fencing (U-17 & U-19), football (U-17), gymnastics artistic (U-19), gymnastics acrobatic (U-19), gymnastics rhythmic (girls U-19), handball (U-14, U-17 & U-19), kabaddi (U-14 & U-17), tennis (U-14 & U-17), swimming (U-14, U-17 & U-19), etc from August 30.
The third phase will start from October 3 with events of badminton (U-17 & U-19), basketball (U-17 & U-19), football (U-19), judo (U-14, U-17 & U-19), kabaddi (U-19), kho-kho (U-14 & U-17), tennis (U-19), boxing (boys U-14 & U-17, U-19), table tennis (U-17& U-19), taekwondo (U-14, U-17 & U-19), volleyball (U-14 & U-17), cricket (U-19) among others.
In the fourth phase, starting from November 11, the department will conduct interschool competitions for kho-kho (U-19), volleyball (U-19), cycling (U-14, U-17 & U-19), hockey (U-14, U-17 & U-19) etc. The final phase will see athletics meet from January 16 to 20, 2024.
Eligibility criteria
Players born on or after January 1, 2013, will be eligible to participate in the U-11 category, while those born on or after January 1, 2010, will be eligible for U-14 category. Those born on or after Jan 1, 2007, will be eligible to participate in the U-17 category, and those born on or after Jan 1, 2005, will be eligible in U-19 category.
