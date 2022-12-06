Inter-state ‘thief’ lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 5

The police claimed to have nabbed a notorious inter-state thief involved in more than 100 theft cases in the tricity, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The suspect has been identified as Ravi, alias Pujari, (40), a priest and a resident of Mahadev Colony, Surajpur, near Pinjore.

Mohali SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said: “The police recovered one-and-a-half dozen sets of diamond and gold jewellery, Rs 4 lakh in cash and a scooter stolen from Zirakpur, from his possession”.

A theft incident took place at the house of Sanjeev Garg, a resident of Phase 2, on the night of November 12. Garg, along with his family, was sleeping on the first floor of the house. Next day, they found the room on the ground floor open. Locks of the cupboard were broken and cash/gold ornaments were missing.

A case under Sections 457, 380, 483 and 411 of the IPC was registered at the Phase 1 police station on November 13. During investigation, involvement of Ravi Kumar, alias Vijay, alias Baba, cropped up. Subsequently, a manhunt was launched.

The police said with his arrest, 35 theft cases in Panchkula, Chandigarh, Pinjore and Mohali police stations are expected to be solved.

After coming out of the Ambala jail in April 2022, the suspect committed several thefts in Mohali.

SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said three jewellers from outside Mohali are under investigation for taking stolen articles. Ten cases are registered against the suspect in Mohali only.

DSP (Detective) Gursher Singh Sandhu said: “He has been committing thefts for the past 12 years and more than 35 cases are registered against him. Gold worth Rs 1.5 crore has been recovered from him. He was active in Mohali since May this year. He used to commit thefts alone in the daytime”.

