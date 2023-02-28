Interactive session organised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), organised an interactive session on ‘Various research funding schemes of DST and how to write research project proposals’ for the faculty members of PEC to promote quality research. The eminent speaker of the session was Dr Sandeep Bansal, Scientist C, INSPIRE-MANAK DIVISION, Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi. He focused on the vision of DST and various fellowships available for researchers and various grants for the faculty members.

Talk on Lifestyle Modification

The Community Hygiene and Sanitation Society of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, organised a talk on the topic ‘Lifestyle Modification’. Principal Dr Abha Sudarshan welcomed the spokesperson of the day Dr Ranjeeth Kumar Gone. He said such informative talks benefit staff as well as students.

College organises fest

A one-day self help group festival “Karigiri se Karobari” was organised by Social Entrepreneurship Swachhta and Rural Engagement cell of Post Government College Sector-46, Chandigarh in collaboration with Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. Principal Abha Sudarshan said such ventures promote opportunities for self-employment by instilling value of team work and innovation in the youth.

SGGSC holds workshop

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC), Sector 26, organised a Workshop on Design Thinking, Critical Thinking and Innovation Design. The resource person for the event was Prof Gunmala Suri, University Business School, PU, Chandigarh. She spoke at length about the key aspects of design thinking, innovation and reiterated the importance of creative and out of the box thinking. Students were given activities to demonstrate their creative thinking skills.

Extension lecture

An extension lecture and discussion on the title ‘Problems of the teachings of Gurbani and issues of the translation of bhakti literature’ was organised by Shabad Vichar Manch and Department of Guru Nanak Sikh Studies. Prof Gurpal Singh, academic in-charge of the department, said literature is core and base of any society. Speaker Dr Kiranjit Kaur, HOD, Punjabi Department, SPN College, Mukerian, said modern time and academy is multidisciplinary, multi-faculty, competitive and co-existential in nature. Dr Nidhi Sood, HOD, English Department, SPN College, Mukerian, said translation is a very basic for today’s time and society.

School Bags Distributed

The Centre for Social Work students have initiated a programme titled ‘ Kalam, Kreeda and Kaamyabi’ of teaching the children of migrant construction workers at PGIMER. A total of five students of MSW from Centre for Social Work namely Aayushi, Ankita, Dildeep, Kesar and Shubham are taking classes of more than 45 children of migrant construction workers at the construction site itself, said Gaurav Gaur, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work.