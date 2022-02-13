Interim bail for vaccinator in fake jab certificate case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 12

The court of Additional Sessions Judge today granted interim bail to a volunteer vaccinator in an alleged fake vaccination certificate case.

In a complaint to the police, the Senior Medical Officer, Dhakoli, had stated that it had come to his notice that a volunteer vaccinator, Mukul Partap Singh, had issued a false certificate. On the basis of the complaint, a case under Sections 465, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Dhakoli police station.

Advocate Harsh Chopra, the counsel for the accused, argued that the applicant had not issued any certificate as it was made in a digital format for which access was required.

After hearing the arguments, the court observed that the applicant should be granted an opportunity to explain his position. “Thus, the applicant is directed to surrender before the investigating officer within seven days and cooperate in the probe. In case of his doing so, he is ordered to be released on interim bail on furnishing bail bonds and surety bonds to the satisfaction of the investigating officer,” ordered the Judge. —