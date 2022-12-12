Interim list of 142 out to fill GMCH nurses' posts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has released the first list of 142 provisionally selected nursing officers against 182 posts of staff nurse.

The GMCH-32, which is a medical school and a tertiary care hospital, is dealing with an acute shortage of nurses. At present, the hospital has 774 sanctioned posts for staff nurse, including nursing superintendent, deputy nursing superintendent, assistant nursing superintendent, nursing sister and nursing officer. However, only 587 posts are currently filled by regular employees.

Staff nurses of the GMCH, who are employed on a regular basis, say their working conditions are not favourable due to staff shortage, high turnover of patients and inequitable workforce distribution. The GMCH receives patients from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Delhi. The selection is based on merit secured in a written test conducted on August 28. The list of provisionally selected candidates is available on the GMCH website.