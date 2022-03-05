International cricket makes a comeback at Mohali stadium

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, March 4

It was a real breather for cricket buffs today, as Test cricket returned to IS Bindra PCA Stadium after almost six years. Having hosted the last Test in 2016, and the last ODI in 2019, it was a literal return of international cricket here.

The match between India and Sri Lanka was much of a ‘fabulous’ moment for the fans of Virat Kohli, who was playing his 100th Test, but it was Rishabh Pant, who was the showstopper of the day. Pant, who was five short of scoring a century, hogged the limelight by marking four sixes and nine boundaries in his 96 off 97 balls innings.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and other office-bearers watch the match. Tribune photo: Vicky

“He played like playing a limited overs match. As soon as he completed his half century, he was on fire. He should have completed his ton,” said Bhavesh Minhas, a young spectator. Meanwhile, a number of Kohli’s fans reached outside the stadium. Having their body painted with Kohli’s sketch, they were all excited to cheer for the cricketer inside the stadium. Not only Indian fans, but the famous Sri Lankan fan Pubudu Kalum was also seen cheering for Kohli. “I came all the way from Sri Lanka to support my team. But today, Kohli deserves to get all the attention. I am happy, he played his 100th Test against Sri Lanka,” said Kalum.

Shubhman not in playing XI

Contrary to expectations, local lad Shubhman Gill was not included in the playing XI. Gill is yet to play a Test match at his home ground, Mohali. The youngster has played 10 Tests for India, so far.

BCCI chief, Kohli’s family watch match

BCCI president and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and treasure Arun Dhumal watched the Test. The trio, along with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, was received by PCA president Rajinder Gupta. Sources claimed that BCCI officials held a closed-door meeting with Gupta. Earlier, Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma, his brother Vikas Kohli and many of his friends reached here to witness this memorable day. “We thank the BCCI for giving us this match. We will continue to live up to the trust of the board in future,” said Gupta.

Problem at Gate 1C

While Kohli was being felicitated inside the stadium, spectators waiting outside Gate 1C had to wait, as the entry was restricted for a reason best known to the police authorities. “We were getting clearance from the higher authorities,” said a senior police official.

Vendors back to business

While the spectators enjoyed inside the stadium, many vendors, who reached from different parts of the nation, were happy selling Indian team jerseys and Indian flags. “Since cricket is back, we are also able to do some business. I have came here after a gap of three years, and happy to see some footfall coming for the Test,” said Ram Babu, from West Bengal.