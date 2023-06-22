International Day of Yoga celebrated

Saint Soldier School, Chandigarh

The International Day of Yoga was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh. One of the main activities of the day was a collective performance of yoga asanas. Students, accompanied by their parents and teachers, gathered at the school to practice a series of asanas under the guidance of school yoga teacher Ms Rajveer. An online yoga session was also conducted for the students at home with series of videos on yoga asanas.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, organised the 9th International Day of Yoga on the school premises. The session began with warm-up exercises, stretching and a series of asanas. The staff as well as the students of the school participated with great enthusiasm.

Guru Nanak Public School, Mohali

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92 , Mohali, celebrated International Yoga Day with a special yoga session. Students from Classes IX to XII participated in the session which followed techniques of meditation with scientific approach. The celebration concluded with a speech by principal Poonam Sharma.

AKSIPS-41 School, Chandigarh

The International Yoga Day was celebrated by the students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, with great enthusiasm. Warm-up exercises were conducted and the students of Classes I and II practiced and performed sitting and standing asanas. The students of Classes III and IV wrote slogans on the benefits of yoga. Classes V to X students made beautiful posters on the benefits of yoga. Classes XI and XII students made posters on different types of yoga asanas and the different steps of surya namaskar. Teachers and students participated in the online quiz competition conducted by MyGov.

DAV Public School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of the 9th International Day of Yoga, DAV Public School, Sector 39-D, Chandigarh, celebrated the event with much energy and fervour. The highlight of the event was a guided yoga session led by Dr Shivali Arora, a naturopath, nutritionist and yoga acharya. Students, teachers and parents actively participated in the event and performed various asanas with great zeal. Principal Maninder Vohra thanked the yoga acharya, parents, students and staff for their participation.

SIS Public School, Mohali

The International Yoga Day was celebrated at SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali, with full fervour. School teachers practiced warm-up exercises, surya namaskar and pranayam. During an online session, school’s physical instructor Harpreet Kaur enlightened the students about different yoga asanas and their benefits. Students participated enthusiastically and performed various asanas.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

Hansraj Public School observed International Yoga Day. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj led the session by demonstrating pranayam and several other yoga asanas. She reckoned many benefits of early rising and practicing yoga. The session concluded with synchronised chanting of shlokas and aum dhwani.