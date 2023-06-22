International Day of Yoga celebrated at Punjab Engineering College

Punjab Engineering College

The 9th International Day of Yoga was celebrated at Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University). Professor Baldev Setia, Director PEC; Dr DR Prajapati, Dean Student Affairs; faculty members, staff and students practiced yoga. Setia emphasised the importance of practicing yoga on daily for the improvement of both physical and mental health. He inspired the gathering to practice yoga every day in order to achieve balance in minds, body and soul.

Panjab University

An interaction session between Chandigarh Police officials and Panjab University security staff was held on the university campus. On this occasion, Professor Rajeev Puri, Chairperson Security Monitoring and Disciplinary Committee; Gurmukh Singh, DSP (Central) UT; Gyan Singh, SHO at Sector 11 police station; and Vikram Singh, CUS; were present. This interaction was informative for the coming session and PU Campus Students Council (PUCSC) Elections.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, celebrated International Yoga Day. To promote the practice of yoga and spread awareness about the many health benefits, a poster-making competition on the theme ‘Practicing Asanas and Benefits of Yoga’ was organised. Students enthusiastically participated in the event and showcased their creative skills.

GGCBA, sector 50

The NSS unit of Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, organised a yoga session for the staff and the students of the college. The NSS unit also participated in inter-college quiz and poster-making competitions. Ishmeen Kaur (BBA-II), Tamanna Dogra (BBA-II) and Aarushi Gupta (BCom-II) claimed the first three prizes, respectively.participated in the competitions. The objective was to help students unleash their creative potential.