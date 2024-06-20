International Day of Yoga: Over 2K attend rehearsal at Rock Garden in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 19
Around 2,000 participants from across the tricity gathered at Rock Garden here today for a rehearsal of the International Day of Yoga event.
The participants were from the ITBP, police defence forces, CREST and yoga foundations besides schoolchildren and individuals selected from yoga orientation training camps.
Health Secretary Ajay Chagti, who inspected the arrangements for the event, ensured that the venue was well-prepared to accommodate the large number of participants and had adequate provisions for water, medical aid and other essential services. He reviewed the arrangements for assisting divyangs and senior citizens to ensure they could comfortably participate in the event.
June 21 will see yoga events at Botanical Garden in Sarangpur, all government dispensaries, Punjab and Haryana High Court, the District Court and nearly 100 other sites in the UT.
