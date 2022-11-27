International DJ Olly Esse sets stage on fire

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

The second day of the PECFest witnessed a slew of fun-filled activities. The highlight of the day was the performance by international DJ and music icon Olly Esse. The day started with the participation of students from various schools of the city in the event titled “NEEV-The PECFest Olympiad’, organised by the international student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). The college also hosted two major participating teams in street plays. The teams ‘Shor’ and ‘Natyamanch’ from the UIET, Hoshiarpur, and Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, respectively, showcased their performances. Team ‘Natyamanch’ took the winning lead by a slight margin. Multiple signature events of PECFest organised by various cultural clubs and technical societies of the college were some of the major highlights. Events like ROBORACE, CODECODE, IPL AUCTION, ROBOWARS, SOLO SINGING, DIZATHON and many more were organised.