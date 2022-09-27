International film fest kicks off in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, september 26

Not just Navratras, the tricity has ringed in the festivities by celebrating films with the fourth edition of week-long Indus Valley International Film Festival (IVIFF) 2022. The inaugural ceremony of this travelling film festival was held at Tagore Theatre this evening.

The screening of films had begun at the theatre and at Piccadily Square from 11 pm onwards. The first day took off with award-winning films from the South Asian cinema such as “Windfall of Grace”, “Bardiya Sundari” and “Arshinagar” (Reflection) from India, Nepal and Bangladesh respectively. The day ended with the screening of the well-received thriller “Chup: Revenge of the Artist” by R Balki, which was released on September 23.

The chief guest, Saurabh Arora, Director of Cultural Affairs, graced the inaugural event along with filmmaker-producer Rahul Mittra, Bangladeshi actress Bobby Haque and chief secretary of Punjabi Film and TV Actors Association Malkit Rauni. Dr Amrinder Kaur, CEO of Rural Livelihoods Mission, urged the people of the tricity to join and enjoy the fourth season of the festival.

This mega festival, supported by Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO), will be hosted at Tagore Theatre, Piccadily Square and Chandigarh Club.

Harsh Narayan, creative director and founder of IVIFF, invited the creative minds to join their free-of-cost “master class” conducted by visiting guests. There will be an acting competition wherein talented persons will be offered opportunities in upcoming projects. There are about 50 films being screened from about 15 countries.

In the coming days, more celebrities from the film industry, including Rajat Kapoor, Anurag Basu, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajit Kapur, Saurabh Shukla, Mukesh Chhabra, Brahmanand Singh and Ketki Pandit, will arrive in Chandigarh for the festival.

