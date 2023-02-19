International seminar on ‘Swasth Bharat’ ends at city college

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 18

The two-day international seminar on “Swasth Bharat se Sampan Bharat: Resilience, the Need of the Hour”, concluded at Guru Gobind Singh College for Women in Sector 26 here today.

The event began with a lecture by Dr Saamdu Chetri, former head, Good Governance, PMO, Bhutan, on the topic, “Mindfulness: The gross national happiness (GNH) way to resilience”. He talked about the Bhutanese way of living on the basis of GNH index, instead of GDP-led development. The session was followed by an art therapy workshop. Art therapy is a form of expressive therapy that uses the creative process of making art to improve a person’s physical, mental and emotional well-being.