International students' issues discussed in diplomat meet at Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri

Mohali, February 3
The Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, organised the International Diplomats’ Meet-2023. The event saw the convergence of diplomats from more than 12 countries who discussed problems faced by international students in India.
Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was the chief guest at the event.
The diplomats raised issues faced by international students such as language barrier, cultural gap and financial constraints to complete their studies.
