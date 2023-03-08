International Women’s Day: Chandigarh celebrates diverse roles women play

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

The Department of Social Welfare, Women & Child Development, UT, organised a programme, Phoolon ki Holi, to celebrate the diverse roles women play, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The event held on the Nari Niketan premises in Sector 26 saluted the spirit of all women “who are constantly making the world a better place”. The theme of this year’s #EmbraceEquity campaign is to get the world talking about ‘why equal opportunities aren’t enough’.

Residents of Nari Niketan and anganwadi workers performed cultural activities during the event. Winners of mehndi and rangoli competitions were felicitated, which were held earlier among residents to commemorate the day, were felicitated.

The day was also celebrated at the Government College of Education, Sector 20, the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, and the Department of Statistics, Panjab University.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bar Association celebrated International Women’s Day with enthusiasm and zeal. The chief guest on the occasion was Ramesh Singh Thakur, Member Judicial-cum-HOD. CAT Bar Association president Rohit Seth, along with the executive committee and members, were present. The theme of the programme was “Women Court Lawyers and Staff – Participation in Justice Dispensation System”.

The Chandigarh unit of All-India Punjab National Bank Officers’ Federation celebrated International Women’s Day by organising tree plantation in Panchkula. DGM Sneh Singla, Zonal Audit Office, Panchkula, and AGM Suchi Gupta, CASA Back Office, Panchkula, attended the event. A cultural programme was also organised.

The SBI celebrated day on the theme, “Empowering Women, Transforming Lives”. Dr Jayanti Datta from Panjab University and Eram Rizvi from the Chandigarh Police were the chief guests at the programme.

At Panchkula, the Startup Incubator Centre of Excellence, established by the Department of Higher Education, Haryana, organised a special event at Government Post Graduate College, Sector 1, to mark International Women’s Day.