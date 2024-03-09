International Women’s day: Women sensitised to menstrual waste management

Chandigarh, March 8
With an aim to encourage women to assume leadership role in improving sanitation, self-help groups (SHGs) of the City Beautiful presented them with the “Swachhata ki Mohar” badge as a symbol of their dedication towards cleanliness and waste management.
The initiative seeks to empower women and encourage them to play an active role in maintaining personal menstrual hygiene and a clean environment in their communities.
On International Women’s Day, the local municipal corporation, in collaboration with Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), spearheaded an awareness drive on menstrual sanitary waste management and sanitation. Women SHG teams conducted a door-to-door an awareness drive in Indira Colony, Mani Majra, and Sanjay Colony in the Industrial Area, Phase 1. The teams engaged with young girls and women, raising awareness about hygiene and sanitation practices, with a specific focus on the proper disposal of menstrual sanitary waste. Through a comprehensive approach encompassing awareness, identification, recognition, sustainability and community empowerment, the campaign aimed to leave an indelible mark on the path towards a cleaner and greener India.
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the civic body was committed to promoting sustainable waste management practices and creating a clean and healthy environment for all residents.
