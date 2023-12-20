Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

Four members of an interstate gang of burglars have been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police. They had stolen gold and cash from two houses here.

The police said the suspects had broken into a house at Sector 35 and decamped with gold jewellery and foreign currency. They had also stolen jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh and Rs 1.95 lakh from another house in Sector 22.

During investigation, one of the suspects, identified as Devinder Kumar (45), a resident of Zirakpur was arrested. His interrogation led to the arrest of Mohammad Hassan Ansari (31) and Mohammad Nasir Hussain (29). They were arrested from Bihar.

Further investigation into the case revealed that a Delhi-based goldsmith, Alfaj Malik (36), used to purchase the stolen jewellery from the suspects. He has also been arrested. The police said all suspects had a tainted past. While Devinder was earlier held in a cheating case, Ansari was arrested for a burglary. Nasir Hussain had been arrested in three burglary cases.

The gang was active in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Chandigarh, said the police.

