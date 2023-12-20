Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Chandigarh, December 19
Four members of an interstate gang of burglars have been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police. They had stolen gold and cash from two houses here.
The police said the suspects had broken into a house at Sector 35 and decamped with gold jewellery and foreign currency. They had also stolen jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh and Rs 1.95 lakh from another house in Sector 22.
During investigation, one of the suspects, identified as Devinder Kumar (45), a resident of Zirakpur was arrested. His interrogation led to the arrest of Mohammad Hassan Ansari (31) and Mohammad Nasir Hussain (29). They were arrested from Bihar.
Further investigation into the case revealed that a Delhi-based goldsmith, Alfaj Malik (36), used to purchase the stolen jewellery from the suspects. He has also been arrested. The police said all suspects had a tainted past. While Devinder was earlier held in a cheating case, Ansari was arrested for a burglary. Nasir Hussain had been arrested in three burglary cases.
The gang was active in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Chandigarh, said the police.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...