Chandigarh: Interview/counselling for admission to MA (Public Administration) Semester-I for session 2022-23 of all categories will be held in the Department of Public Administration, Arts Block-3, here, on September 17. Candidates are required to bring their original documents, along with self-attested photocopies, with them at the time of the counselling. — TNS
Students bring laurels
Mohali: Students of the Sri Sukhmani College of Law brought laurels by achieving 100 per cent results in the Punjabi University examinations. Neha claimed the first position, while Harman Dhiman stood second. Rashkaran and Khushpreet Kaur secured the joint third position. Kanwaljit Singh chairman, Damanjit Singh, director, Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutes, and Rashpal Singh, Chief Administrative Officer, congratulated the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...