Chandigarh: Interview/counselling for admission to MA (Public Administration) Semester-I for session 2022-23 of all categories will be held in the Department of Public Administration, Arts Block-3, here, on September 17. Candidates are required to bring their original documents, along with self-attested photocopies, with them at the time of the counselling. — TNS

Students bring laurels

Mohali: Students of the Sri Sukhmani College of Law brought laurels by achieving 100 per cent results in the Punjabi University examinations. Neha claimed the first position, while Harman Dhiman stood second. Rashkaran and Khushpreet Kaur secured the joint third position. Kanwaljit Singh chairman, Damanjit Singh, director, Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutes, and Rashpal Singh, Chief Administrative Officer, congratulated the students.