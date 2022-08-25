International airport to get full-fledged cargo facility within a month

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, August 24

Decks have been cleared to fully operationalise the cargo facility at the Chandigarh international airport in a month’s time.

All necessary approvals had been secured with at Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) and Airport Authority of India Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS), a specialised cargo operation agency, closing in on the agreement. The decision to enter into an agreement with the AAICLAS was finalised in the CHIAL Board meeting on August 20.

CHIAL CEO Rakesh Ranjan Sahay said, “The 3-acre facility inside the airport will be handed over to the AAICLAS for operations and it will be up and about in a month’s time. The fully-operationalised cargo facility will add a new dimension to the airport. The decision was finalised in the Board meeting on August 20. We will provide the covered structure and they will install the set-up and operationalise it.”

With this, the current capacity of 20 tonne is set to increase to 80 tonne in the coming days.

A full-fledged cargo facility operational at the airport will give a fillip to the businesses of industrialists and exporters in Punjab. Vegetables, fruits and pharmaceutical houses in Himachal Pradesh will gain big. The CHIAL will have to invest for the next two years before profits start flowing in.

Built at a cost of around Rs 12 crore, the air cargo complex presently offers only common screening facility for domestic cargo. The airlines handle their cargo operations on their own. The new agency will streamline the operations and provide quicker services, saving valuable time of everyone.

Likely to give fillip to Punjab, HP biz

Presentation sought on shorter route

At the board meet on August 20, the airport authorities also decided to seek presentation from the UT regarding its plan for a shorter route to the airport. CHIAL CEO Rakesh Ranjan Sahay said, “We have sought presentation for more clarity on the project.”