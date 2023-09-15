Int’l conference on mental health at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

A three-day international conference on public mental health was today inaugurated at Bhargava Auditorium, PGIMER. Director, PGIMER, Prof Vivek Lal and chief guest Dr Afzal Javed, president, World Psychiatric Association, inaugurated the conference. Nearly 900 delegates from 15 countries across the globe have registered for this mega event.

Experts and distinguished dignitaries from across India and globe participated in various symposia and panel discussions on Day one.

An exhibition was opened to display posters made by students on the theme of “HOPE”. Patients who previously experienced mental health issues, especially children, also participated in the poster-making competition. More than 75 entries were received. All of them were given certificate of participation.

