Investment agent booked for cheating Kirron Kher

Chandigarh, December 18

Investment agent Chaittnya Aggarwal, who accused BJP MP Kirron Kher and her political aide Sahdev Salaria of threatening him, has been booked by the UT police for allegedly duping Kher of a huge amount.

Kher, in her complaint to the police, has alleged that Aggarwal offered high returns and persuaded her to invest in various schemes. In August, Kher transferred Rs 8 crore to the investment agent through real-time gross settlement (RTGS) from her account in a bank at Juhu, Mumbai. She claimed Aggarwal promised to return the amount within one month with 18 per cent interest.

Kher has alleged that Aggarwal, who runs a real estate business, used her money entrusted with him for personal purposes. She also alleges that Aggarwal returned Rs 2 crore but is yet to pay back the remaining Rs 6 crore with interest.

Earlier this month, Aggarwal gave the MP two cheques for Rs 7.44 crore and Rs 6.56 crore. However, the cheque for Rs 7.44 crore bounced.

Meanwhile, when tried to contact, Kher was not available for comment. A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC has been registered against Aggarwal at the Sector 26 police station. Aggarwal, a resident of Mani Majra, had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging that the MP and her aide had threatened him. He had stated that he had invested Kher’s Rs 8 crore. While he returned Rs 2 crore, he couldn’t return the remaining amount with profit and sought more time to return her money.

Police submit status report to court

The UT police have submitted a status report to the local court. They have informed the court that a case has been registered against Aggarwal and he has joined investigation.

