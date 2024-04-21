IPL: A must win for PBKS at last match in Mullanpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 20

Failed to get the desired result from their batters, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be relying to promote Shashank Singh and Aushotosh Sharma up in the order against Gujarat Titans (GT), during their last IPL home game at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday.

Both Shashank and Sharma had played gutsy innings in the recent PBKS matches—forcing the coaches to give them some more time on the field. PBKS are struggling in the ninth place following a nine-run loss to Mumbai Indians in their last outing. And, the margin of defeat was cut short by young duo of Sharma and Shashank after the team was tottering at 49/5 in a chase of 193.

On the match eve, PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin carried a huge smile while facing fierce questions on his team’s poor batting performance. He, however, admitted that the team was missing their main batter Shikhar Dhawan—who is off the field owing to a shoulder injury.

“I wish he joins the squad soon. He comes with lot of experience and stability, when it comes to have a good start,” said Haddin. He further said, “We will take the final call about his inclusion against GT tomorrow.”

The side has registered five defeats and two wins in seven outings, and failed to log a single win from their last three home games. PBKS will have their task cut out in front of their fans before playing two home games at Dharamsala. The likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone and Rilee Rossouw have failed to live up to the expectations, and the side is likely to make some changes against GT.

Meanwhile, former champions GT have slipped to eighth position in the pecking order after an embarrassing loss to Delhi Capitals, where they were bowled out for 89 to suffer their third defeat in four matches.

With quality players such as skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller and Rashid Khan in their ranks, complemented by a handy support cast comprising Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha and Noor Ahmad, GT would hope the show against DC was a mere blip.

“Our batting performance was all-time low in last matches, but hopefully we will recover now. I have always played a better game at Mullanpur, this is a good ground and we are eyeing nothing less than a win here,” said skipper Gill.

When asked his experience in captaincy, he said: “I am enjoying it all together with the support of fellow players.”

