IPL: Australian cricketer Matthew Short joins Punjab Kings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Punjab Kings have signed Australian cricketer Matthew Short as a replacement for England’s Jonny Bairstow for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023. Bairstow failed to recover from an injury sustained in 2022.

Trevor Bayliss, Head Coach of Punjab Kings, said, “Unfortunately, Bairstow won’t be with us this campaign. He didn’t recover from injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Matthew Short, who is the Big Bash player of the season in Australia this year, will be joining us for this IPL.”

Punjab Kings are scheduled to open their IPL campaign by taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, on April 1.