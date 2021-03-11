IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, 4 nailed

Panchkula, May 11
A team of the crime branch, Sector 26, here today arrested four members of a gang for allegedly betting on an IPL tie.
They have been identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Vijay Colony, Fazilka, Govind Ahuja, a native of Dogra Mohalla, Hisar, who was residing at a rented accommodation at City Enclave, Zirakpur, Dineshwar, a resident of Tohana, Fatehabad, and Rohit Bhatia, a resident of Gagandeep Colony, Jodewala Ludhiana.
A spokesman for the police said the crime branch received information that the mastermind of the racket, Naresh Kumar, alias Nanak, a resident of Sector 12-A, Panchkula, along with his accomplices, was betting on the IPL tie from a rented house in Sector 7, Panchkula. The crime branch team conducted a raid and arrested the four. It recovered three laptops, 2 LED screens, three Internet dongles, two microphones, a mouse, five mobile chargers, 24 mobile phones, two suitcases attached with 16 mobile phones, a note book (regarding the IPL match), a calculator and Rs 22,000 from them.
A case under the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at the Sector 7 police station.
Police Commissioner Hanif Qureshi said strict action would continue against those involved in illegal activities.
