IPL fever returns to Mohali after 4 yrs

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, April 1

Thousands of spectators thronged IS Bindra PCA Stadium here to witness an IPL match between hosts Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here today.

The stadium, which is perhaps hosting IPL matches for the last time as the Punjab Cricket Association is shifting its base to Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, witnessed a huge rush of spectators. The stadium had last hosted the IPL matches in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. Thereafter, the stadium didn’t host any IPL matches in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Preity Zinta at the Mohali stadium. Tribune photo: Vicky

“It’s good to see IPL making a comeback here after a gap of almost four years. A houseful of spectators clearly shows the craze for the sport. I have already purchased tickets for the first two matches and will surely watch the live action from the stadium,” said Priya, a spectator.

While the match was scheduled to start at 3.30 pm, spectators started reaching the stadium at 12 noon.

“We have to come early to gain a smooth entry. My kids wanted to watch the match. Despite predication for rain, I decided to come here. It will be a memorable IPL for this stadium, which has hosted so many important matches,” said Akash Kapoor, another spectator.

Problem of gatecrashers continues

The problem of gatecrashers continues as several people were seen waiting in long queues despite having valid tickets even after the start of the match. Gate numbers 5, 6 and 7 witnessed a huge rush, which later led to a minor chaos. Even an hour after the start of the match, hundreds of spectators kept on waiting in long queues outside the stadium. Meanwhile, police personnel were seen helping their known ones to enter the stadium without any trouble. For this purpose, government vehicles were used and this was a common scene outside the stadium.

No check on vendors selling water bottles

While spectators were not allowed to carry water bottles inside the stadium, those selling water bottles were not stopped from running their business. Several minors were caught selling water bottles to spectators, who were standing in long queues. While spectators needed a ticket to clear check posts, vendors were smoothly getting past these posts.

Tight security

Amid a high alert in the state, a tight and detailed security cover was arranged in and around the stadium. For the first time, three-tier security arrangement was made outside the stadium. Spectators were not allowed to roam around at undesignated areas, while they were frisked before entering the stadium.

Rain plays spoilsport

With just four overs left, the match was stopped due to rain. Though Punjab Kings won the match by seven runs, the match took an interesting turn with Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer bringing the visitors close to the target.