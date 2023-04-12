IPL match at PCA Mohali: Police release route diversion plan for smooth flow of traffic

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, April 12
Mohali police have made several route diversions on the roads leading to the PCA stadium in Mohali to avoid traffic jams during the IPL match on Thursday.
Special passes have been given to residents staying near PCA stadium Mohali so that they do not face inconvenience during the IPL match on April 13, police said.
Police conducted anti-sabotage checking at the stadium to prevent any untoward incident. Special lighting arrangements have been made at the nearby parking lots for the security of the vehicles.
Heavy police force has been deployed, including from personnel Patiala, for the smooth conduct of traffic and security of the visitors, officials said.
Route diversions:
1. Traffic from Madanpur Chowk will be diverted to Chawla chowk via Phase 3/7 lights
2. Traffic from Phase 3/5 lights will be diverted to Radha Soami Chowk via PCL Chowk
3. Traffic from Phase 3/7 and Phase 3/5 lights will go via Sector 70 Mohali
4. Traffic from Library Chowk will be diverted to Kumbhra Chowk via ICAI Institute, Phase-7
5. Traffic from Naka Ravidas Bhawan Chandigarh will be diverted via Scooter Market, Phase-7
6. Traffic from Kumbhra Chowk will be diverted towards Sector-70, Mohali
7. No traffic to be allowed from Kumbra Chowk towards Ambwala Chowk
