 IPL: Pickpockets have a field day at PCA stadium in Mohali : The Tribune India

IPL: Pickpockets have a field day at PCA stadium in Mohali

Steal cash, expensive mobile phones of cricket enthusiasts

IPL: Pickpockets have a field day at PCA stadium in Mohali

Spectators enjoy an IPL match at the PCA stadium in Mohali. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, April 30

Several pickpocketing incidents have been reported at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here during IPL matches in the recent past.

Spectators are facing tough times in tackling pickpockets, who not only target cash, but also expensive mobile phones. These pickpockets target spectators where there is a huge crowd and long queues, including entry/exit points, near canteens and washrooms, inside the stadium. In a majority of the matches here, the stadium witnessed a huge rush of spectators, beyond its actual capacity. The problem of ‘gatecrashers’ has also been reported several times.

Will be overcautious, says DSP

One such incident was reported. We are close to tracing the location of the mobile phone. We will be overcautious in the coming matches and will have a grievance centre inside the stadium. Harsimran Singh, DSP (II)

“I was carrying two mobile phones. I returned to my seat after purchasing food from a canteen inside the stadium during the innings break. I later realised that someone had stolen my phone. I approached the police, but they claimed such incidents happen in every match,” said Parveen, a spectator whose phone was picked during the last match here on April 28.

“This happens in every match as pickpockets take advantage of crowded places inside the stadium. Most of the time, such incidents are reported after the match. Victims do try to report such incidents to the police, but they can’t find anyone for help,” said Priyansh, a regular spectator.

People from various states reach the IS Bindra PCA Stadium to witness live action. In all these matches, the stadium witnesses a sea of spectators. The stadium has over eight entry points for spectators. Except the two main entry points, all entry gates witness a huge rush.

“The police should have compliant centres, inside the stadium, at all stands to listen to the grievances of people. Police personnel deployed inside the stadium are been assigned the duty to manage the rush or are attached with VVIPs,” said Anupama, who also had a similar experience at Mohali.

“Several pickpocket incidents were reported in previous matches. However, no such incident was reported in the last match. We had compiled the details and submitted these with the cyber cell. After previous incidents, we had started sensitising the public to taking care of their belongings during and after the match,” said SHO (Phase 8) Balwinder Singh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

2
Nation

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan says ready to resign if protesters go back; alleges Bajrang Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin man found guilty of killing teens who played doorbell-ringing prank at his house in US

4
Himachal

Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

5
Nation

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

6
Himachal

Shimla traffic: Short halts at entry points to decongest city during tourist season

7
Nation

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

8
Nation

Air India pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline CEO, head of flight safety

9
Business

Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article, announces Elon Musk

10
Nation

IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

Been spiritual journey for me: PM on ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast at UN

Been spiritual journey for me: PM on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN

BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...

Mum on Adani, China, it’s ‘maun ki baat’: Cong

Mum on Adani, China, it's 'maun ki baat': Cong

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems

Amitabh Kant is India's G20 Sherpa

British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship

British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship

Syal, who starred in hit BBC comedies, 'Goodness Gracious Me...

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana


Cities

View All

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one

Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices

'Take steps to revive canal irrigation system in Amritsar district'

Amritsar residents open Phatak No.22 ROB without formal function

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

2G system obsolete, Burail jail to have new jammers

Removal of weed, plastic waste from Sukhna Choe begins

Chandigarh seeks WFI help to contain monkey menace

24 years on, former CM Beant Singh’s killer Jagtar Singh Tara visits native village

Illegal structures near fort razed

Illegal structures near fort razed

Delhi’s AQI in Jan-Apr ‘best’ in past few years

Delhi HC upholds man’s life term for assaulting 5-year-old

1 held for running fake travel agency

CBI arrests ASI of Delhi Police for taking bribe

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body, LIT in dock over fixing interlocking tiles

No positive Covid case in Ludhiana district

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

Millets good source of protein: Expert

2 nabbed for abetting youth’s suicide

2 held with 1-kg opium, 70-kg poppy husk

Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on projects in Patiala: Minister