IPL: Pickpockets have a field day at PCA stadium in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, April 30

Several pickpocketing incidents have been reported at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here during IPL matches in the recent past.

Spectators are facing tough times in tackling pickpockets, who not only target cash, but also expensive mobile phones. These pickpockets target spectators where there is a huge crowd and long queues, including entry/exit points, near canteens and washrooms, inside the stadium. In a majority of the matches here, the stadium witnessed a huge rush of spectators, beyond its actual capacity. The problem of ‘gatecrashers’ has also been reported several times.

Will be overcautious, says DSP One such incident was reported. We are close to tracing the location of the mobile phone. We will be overcautious in the coming matches and will have a grievance centre inside the stadium. Harsimran Singh, DSP (II)

“I was carrying two mobile phones. I returned to my seat after purchasing food from a canteen inside the stadium during the innings break. I later realised that someone had stolen my phone. I approached the police, but they claimed such incidents happen in every match,” said Parveen, a spectator whose phone was picked during the last match here on April 28.

“This happens in every match as pickpockets take advantage of crowded places inside the stadium. Most of the time, such incidents are reported after the match. Victims do try to report such incidents to the police, but they can’t find anyone for help,” said Priyansh, a regular spectator.

People from various states reach the IS Bindra PCA Stadium to witness live action. In all these matches, the stadium witnesses a sea of spectators. The stadium has over eight entry points for spectators. Except the two main entry points, all entry gates witness a huge rush.

“The police should have compliant centres, inside the stadium, at all stands to listen to the grievances of people. Police personnel deployed inside the stadium are been assigned the duty to manage the rush or are attached with VVIPs,” said Anupama, who also had a similar experience at Mohali.

“Several pickpocket incidents were reported in previous matches. However, no such incident was reported in the last match. We had compiled the details and submitted these with the cyber cell. After previous incidents, we had started sensitising the public to taking care of their belongings during and after the match,” said SHO (Phase 8) Balwinder Singh.