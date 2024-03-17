IPL: Punjab Kings launch team jersey

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings launched their new match day jersey.

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity G Zinta and captain Shikhar Dhawan revealed the new design. “We are delighted to launch our new jersey. It reflects the emotions and pulse of Punjab and everything it stands for. The team will represent the fans on the field and make some unforgettable memories in the new stadium,” said Preity.

Preparations in full swing for the March 23 IPL match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Ahead of hosting its first mega event, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, is getting the final touches. Punjab Kings will play their first match of the season here on March 23, against Delhi Capitals.

