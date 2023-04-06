IPL: Punjab Kings sign Gurnoor as Bawa's replacement

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Chandigarh’s Raj Angad Bawa has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023 due to a left shoulder injury. The 20-year-old all-rounder was added to the Punjab Kings’ set-up at the IPL 2022 auction after he impressed with his all-round performances during India’s 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup-winning campaign in the Caribbean.

Bawa’s replacement Gurnoor Singh Brar, a resident of Mohali, made his first-class debut for Punjab against Railways in December 2022. The 22-year-old left-handed all-rounder has already played five first-class matches, scoring 107 runs at a strike rate of 120.22, and also scalped seven wickets at an economy of 3.80.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have started their IPL 2023 campaign on a winning note as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs (DLS method) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 1.