IPL: Punjab Kings sign Gurnoor as Bawa's replacement

Chandigarh, April 5
Chandigarh’s Raj Angad Bawa has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023 due to a left shoulder injury. The 20-year-old all-rounder was added to the Punjab Kings’ set-up at the IPL 2022 auction after he impressed with his all-round performances during India’s 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup-winning campaign in the Caribbean.
Bawa’s replacement Gurnoor Singh Brar, a resident of Mohali, made his first-class debut for Punjab against Railways in December 2022. The 22-year-old left-handed all-rounder has already played five first-class matches, scoring 107 runs at a strike rate of 120.22, and also scalped seven wickets at an economy of 3.80.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have started their IPL 2023 campaign on a winning note as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs (DLS method) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 1.
