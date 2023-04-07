IPS officers reassigned charge

Chandigarh, April 6
With SSP (Headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena, a 2012-batch IPS officer, getting relieved next week, the UT Administration has reassigned charge given to the IPS officers in the city.
As per the orders issued by UT Home Secretary (HS) Nitin Kumar Yadav, Ketan Bansal, 2016-batch IPS officer, who holds the charge of SP Operations, EOW, Cyber and Assistant Commandant General, Home Guards, will now have the charge of SP Crime, Intelligence and Headquarters, with additional charge of SP, Cyber and Vigilance.
Shruti Arora, a 2018-batch officer, who is SP (City) and Commandant, IRB, will now have the charge of Commandant, IRB, with additional charge of SP, EOW, Woman and Child Safety Unit and Assistant Commandant General, Home Guards.
Mridul, a 2019-batch officer, at present holding the charge of ASP, Cyber and Operations, will have charge of SP, Operations, and additional charge of SP (City).
The orders will come into effect from April 11.
Order withdrawn
Administration has also withdrawn the last year’s order to take back the charge of SSP (Security) from SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary. On May 9, 2022, during the reshuffle of officers posted in the city, the charge of SSP (Security) was taken from Chaudhary.
