Ira Chadha maintains good run at tennis meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Top seed Ira Chadha defeated Naina Tiwari of Uttar Pradesh 6-4, 6-4 to move into the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals, during the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Tennis Championship. Bakti Santosh of Andhra Pradesh thrashed Sonali Patel of Uttar Pradesh and Visma Sri defeated Anushka by identical scores of 6-1, 6-1.

Third seed Vanshika Yadav ousted Akrita Singh of Uttar Pradesh 6-1, 6-7(4), 7-5 and fourth seed Chandigarh’s Shaurya Pathak defeated Khushi Chaudhary 6-2, 6-2. Another Chandigarh contender Anandita Sharma defeated Ankita of Uttar Pradesh 6-2, 6-0 to make her way into the quarterfinals. Kritika Katoch ousted Akanksha Singh 6-2, 6-0.

In the girls’ U-18 category, Ira retained her supremacy by defeating Haryana’s Ridhi Chaudhary 6-4, 6-3. Bhakti defaeted Sonali Patel 6-0, 6-4 and Chandigarh’s Poonam outplayed Khushi Chaudhary without conceding a single game 6-0, 6-0. Visma Sri defeated Haryana’s Pritika Mittal 6-4, 7-5 and Kritika Katoch logged a comeback 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Kritika Singh. Chandigarh’s Anandita Sharma defeated Shaurya Pathak 6-1, 6-1 and Punjab’s Vanshika Mehta outplayed Anushka 6-0, 6-2.

Ayaan stuns Agnivesh

Maharashtra’s Ayaan Giridhar improved from one set down to defeat second seed Haryana’s Agnivesh Bhardwaj 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 in a boys’ U-18 pre-quarterfinal match. Top seed Akshat Dhull defeated Punjab’s Anuj Pal 6-1, 6-1 and seventh seed Chandigarh’s Arnav Bishnoi defeated Karen Singh 6-1, 6-0. Haryana’s Hiren Malik defeated Yash Rana 6-0, 6-0, while Aryan Aggarwal and Parth Kumar logged an identical 6-1, 6-1 win over Tarun Tata and Abhinav Sharma, respectively.

Fourth seed Anirudh Sangra defeated Pragun Thakur 6-1, 6-0 and Priyansh Solanky defeated Nachiket Gore 6-1, 6-0. In the boys’ U-16 pre-quarterfinals, top seed Parth Deorukhakhar ousted Punjab’s Arshdeep Saini 6-0, 6-0. Haryana’s Malik logged a comfortable (6-0, 6-1) win over Sneh Kashyap and Anuj Pal outplayed Pragun Thakur 6-3, 6-3. Arnav easily defeated Saiel Gajinkar 6-0, 6-0 and Vismay Nair defeated Vansh Sharma 6-0, 7-5.