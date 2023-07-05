‘Irani’ gang member held from Maharashtra

Chandigarh, July 4
Another member of the “Irani” gang that targeted senior citizens and robbed them of their jewellery by posing as policemen has been arrested by the city police.
The accused was identified as Ali Zama Zahoor Jafri (38) of Thane. A gold kara and a ring were recovered from him. The accused was arrested from Maharashtra on July 2 and was brought to the city on transit remand. He was produced in a local court today, which sent him to seven-day police remand.
The police had earlier nabbed the kingpin of the gang — Sultan Khan of Irani Colony, Sendhwa, Madhya Pradesh.
