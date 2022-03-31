Irrigation staff stop water supply in Ambala City

Ambala, March 30
Employees of the Irrigation Department today stopped the supply of water from the Kanwala distributary in Ambala City while seeking arrest of the suspects who had attacked their colleagues.
The agitating employees said they would restore the supply after the suspects were arrested.
Balraj Singh, president, All Haryana Irrigation Department Field Employees Union, said, “On March 17, pump operators Jaswinder and Shiv Kumar were on duty at pump house number 4, Kanwala distributary. Around 10-12 youths entered the pump house, attacked them, damaged their motorcycles and some other government property. Both employees somehow managed to escape. But even after so many days, no arrest has been made by the police. We have given the names of the suspects as well. Now, we have stopped the water supply.”
Ranveer Singh, XEN, Irrigation, said, “The employees demanding arrest of the suspects have stopped the supply to water tanks in Sector 10 and MES. However, there is enough water in the tanks for the next two days. Efforts are being made to persuade the protesting employees to restore the supply.”
