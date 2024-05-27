Is vaar 70 paar, says Punjab CEO on voting percentage

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 26

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C exhorted voters to go to polling booths on June 1, with enthusiasm and zeal to make the state achieve the “Is Vaar 70 Paar” target. Flagging off a walkathon from Bougainvillea Garden in Phase 4 on Sunday morning, CEO Sibin C said it aimed to raise awareness about the importance of active participation in elections as well as to promote a healthy lifestyle.

He said the walkathon emphasised the importance of voting and green elections, with participants adorning green T-shirts and caps bearing the slogan “Our Mission — Green Election.” CEO Sibin C planted a sapling in Bougainvillea Garden to underscore the green election message.

The CEO said that with only a week left, Mohali and all other districts were ready for voting. He said to increase turnout and attract more voters, SVEEP activities were in progress to raise awareness about voting rights. He said for aged voters and people with disabilities, a new initiative called ‘Home Vote’ (for those 85+ and PwD) has been launched. He added that the mobile phone app Saksham was helpful for obtaining transport facilities for elderly and PwD voters, as well as volunteer help and wheelchairs at polling booths.

The CEO said women voters make up approximately 49 per cent of the state’s electorate, so special attention was given to them by arranging facilities such as crèches for babies, waiting areas, AC, coolers and fans to combat the heat, and toilets, among other facilities. He said Rapido has offered its services for transporting voters to the booths for free.

No campaigning 48 hours prior to polls, says DEO:

Issuing the restriction on electioneering for 48 hours (starting from May 30, 6pm) before the time for the close of the poll, District Election Officer Aashika Jain said, as per Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, no person shall convene, hold, attend, join, or address any public meeting or procession in connection with the election.

